Body of woman recovered from locked house in Odisha’s Bhadrak dist

Bhadrak: The body of a woman was found from a locked house fourteen days after her death in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Sunday. The mutilated body was recovered from the New Colony in Apartibindha under Bhadrak Town Police Station limits.

The deceased has been identified as Madhumita Nayak of Golapokhari under Tihidi Police Station.

As per reports, Madhumita was living in Apartibindha New Colony for the last five months in a rented house. Her husband Maheswar Nayak reportedly lives in Mumbai for his job. Their son lives in Pune for his studies.

Reportedly, Madhumita talks to her husband and son regularly over phone. However, from last March 16 she could not be contacted over phone. Hence, her worried husband called the neighbours. Later he came to know that Madhumita’s phone had gone out of order. Hence, later he could not talk to her.

However, the neighbours informed Maheswar that foul smell is coming out of their house.

Accordingly, Maheshwar came to the village after 14 days and opened the locked house in presence of Police and Magistrate when the dead body was found.

As of now, it has not been ascertained whether Madhumita was murdered or she committed suicide or there is any other reason behind her death. Investigation by Police and Scientific is underway in this matter.

