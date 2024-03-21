Family of 3 critical in road accident in Bhadrak, details here

Bhadrak: In a tragic incident, a family of three persons have been critically injured in a road accident in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Thursday.

According to available reports, the bike lost its balance and skid down the highway near Bhandaripokhri fire station on National Highway No. 16. The husband, wife and daughter are said to be critically injured. They were first shifted to Bhandaripokhari Hospital and then to Bhadrak District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) for treatment as their condition deteriorated.

Today on National Highway No. 16, Barendra Patra from Pal village of Balasore district was going towards Jajpur Road with his wife and 10-year-old daughter on his motorbike.

On receiving the news, the Fire Department forces rescued them and first admitted them to Bhandaripokhri Community Health Center (CHC). They were immediately shifted to Bhadrak District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) as they were in serious condition. Bhandaripokhari police reached there and started investigation into the matter. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.