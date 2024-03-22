BJP refutes coalition rumors in Odisha, state president Manmohan Samal confirms via detailed X post

Bhubaneswar: On Friday BJP refutes coalition rumors in Odisha, the Odisha BJP Chief Manmohan Samal confirmed the stance via a X post.

In the X post on the official X handle of Manmohan Samal the state BJP president wrote, “Since the last 10 years, Odisha Biju Janata Dal (BJD) under the leadership of Shri Naveen Patnaik has been supporting the government of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on many issues of national importance. We thank him for that.”

Further he added that, “We feel that in all the states that have dual engine governments across the country, development and poor welfare work has been accelerated and the respective states are also making progress in all areas.”

It is worth mentioning here that, “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fight alone this time in all 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats to create a developed India and a developed Odisha under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to fulfill the hopes, aspirations and aspirations of four and a half crore Odias.”

Earlier on March 14, Mamohan Samal had refuted rumors of a coalition in Odisha betweeen BJP and BJD but later retracted on his statement and deleted a X post in this regard. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.

Here Is The X Post that he shared today:

ଗତ ୧୦ ବର୍ଷ ଧରି ଶ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକଙ୍କ ନେତୃତ୍ବରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ବିଜୁ ଜନତା ଦଳ (ବିଜେଡି) ମାନ୍ୟବର ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀଙ୍କ ସରକାରଙ୍କୁ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରୀୟ ମହତ୍ତ୍ବ ଥିବା ଅନେକ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ସମର୍ଥନ କରିଆସୁଛି । ଏଥିପାଇଁ ଆମେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ ଜଣାଉଛୁ । ସମଗ୍ର ଦେଶରେ ଯେଉଁସବୁ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଡବଲ ଇଞ୍ଜିନ ସରକାର ରହିଛି… — Manmohan Samal (Modi Ka Parivar) (@SamalManmohan7) March 22, 2024

The detailed story shared by Manmohan Samal was also shared by BJP Odisha on their official X Post. Check the detailed tweet here:

