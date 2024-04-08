Birthday celebration turns fatal as youth dies due to electrocution in Cuttack

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, a birthday celebration turned fatal as a youth died due to electrocution in Cuttack city of Odisha, said reliable reports.

According to reports, the deceased youth has been identified as Alok Pradhan of Cuttack Stewart patna area. Alok is said to be around 23 years of age.

Reports say that, Alok went to Madhukunj Park in Tulsipur area of Cuttack to celebrate his friend Akash’s birthday. After celebrating the birthday, Alok and his friend Udit were returning home when tragedy struck them. There was a live wire hanging from an electric pole besides the road which came in connection with Alok all of a sudden and he died on the spot.

It is further worth mentioning that on the other hand, Uday was seriously injured in the incident. Alok was immediately rushed to the SCBMCH in Cuttack where he was declared dead upon arrival by the doctors. However the condition of Udit is said to be critical and he has been admitted to the hospital.

Following the incident a protest was staged by the local people. The police and local administration reached the spot and tried to placate the angry mob. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

