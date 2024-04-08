2 critical as lightning strikes village in Khurda of Odisha

Begunia: In a tragic incident, two people were critically injured in a village in Khurda district of Odisha on late Sunday evening, said reports. This took place during the Kalbaisakhi that occurred yesterday.

According to reports, the incident took place in Shagadbhanga Panchayat’s Betarunga village under Begunia block in Khurda district of Odisha. A woman and a man have been critically injured in the lightning strike.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

Reports say in the lightning strikes village in Khurda, there has been a lightning and a woman has been injured and extensive amount of property has been destroyed. A sudden lightning strike occurred late last night, said reports. The roof of Satya Kumar Sahu’s house of this village has been cracked and the TV and many electronic items have been burnt.

Reports further say that, the asbestos house of the neighbor of Satya, identified as Sushma Maharana has been completely destroyed and Sushma has been seriously injured. She has been admitted to the nearby Ranpur hospital. However, it is demanded to provide compensation to her at the earliest. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

Also Read: Rain In Odisha Likely As Yellow Warning Issued For 12 Districts