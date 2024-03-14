BDA’s Bharatpur Nature Park inaugurated with unique pet zone

Bhubaneswar: The Nature Park at Bharatpur was inaugurated today by Susant Kumar Rout, Bhubaneswar (North) MLA, marking a significant addition to Bhubaneswar’s green spaces.

Developed by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), the inauguration ceremony saw the presence of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sulochana Das, Deputy Mayor Manjulata Kanhar, and BDA officials.

Spanning across 5 acres and constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore, the park introduces several innovative features. Notably, it includes a designated area for pet animals, a first of its kind initiative in the city.

This pet-friendly space caters to dogs of all breeds, offering both large and small canines a comfortable environment to interact with their owners. The area features a dedicated paw zone, adorned with tiled flooring and eco-friendly seating arrangements for caregivers.

In addition to the pet zone, the park boasts various amenities such as pathways, a murum track, an open gym, a children’s play area, a yoga mandap, a meditation podium, an amphitheater, and toilet facilities.

Moreover, it incorporates a garden library and a cafeteria for visitors to unwind and relax amidst nature.

The Bhubaneswar Urban Knowledge Centre (BUKC) of the BDA played a pivotal role in planning and designing the park. Emphasizing its ecological focus, the park’s layout and features are inspired by nature. With around 50 parks under its management across Bhubaneswar, the BDA aims to enhance the city’s green infrastructure and provide residents with accessible recreational spaces.

Furthermore, the park includes dedicated parking spaces for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, ensuring convenience for visitors. Its comprehensive amenities and pet-friendly initiatives reflect a holistic approach to urban park development, catering to the diverse needs of the community while promoting environmental sustainability.