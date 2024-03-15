Baisakhi mela Cuttack 2024 starts in upper Balijatra field, details here

Cuttack: The 20th International Baisakhi mela Cuttack 2024 has began at the Upper Balijatra ground in the silver city of Odisha from March 14.

Baisakhi Banijya Mela Committee said around 560 stalls have been set up at the trade fair offering various products of small, medium and large industries.

It is worth mentioning here that, 22 states of India including Odisha and 10 countries of the world would participate in the Mela. This mela is considered the second biggest trade fair after the famous Balijatra.

The Baisakhi mela Cuttack shall offer a variety of items starting from food courts, various household items, swings, corporate stalls have been seen in this fair. Eminent sports organizer Ashirwad Behera, senior Congress leader Mohammed Moquim, CMC Mayor Subash Singh and other dignitaries attended the inaugural evening as the guest of honour.

The Mela is scheduled to continue till March 24, said reliable reports in this regard. This Mela provides ample business opportunity to entrepreneurs and industrialists from all over India and abroad to showcase their products.