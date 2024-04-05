BJD announces 3rd list of candidates for Odisha Assembly polls 2024: Check list here

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday announced the third list of Odisha Assembly candidates for the upcoming general elections 2024. BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik announced the names in a video message.

Here is BJD’s 3rd list of candidates for Odisha Assembly polls along with their respective Assembly constituency from where they would contest:

Barabati-Cuttack: Prakash Behera

Salipur: Prasant Behera

Jayadev: Naba Kishore Mallik

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

Rengali: Sudarshan Haripal

Rourkela: Sarada P Nayak

Biramitrapur: Rohit J Tirkey

Keonjhar: Meena Majhi

Rairangpur: Raisin Murmu

Balasore: Swarup Das