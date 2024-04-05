BJD announces 3rd list of candidates for Odisha Assembly polls 2024: Check list here
Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday announced the third list of Odisha Assembly candidates for the upcoming general elections 2024. BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik announced the names in a video message.
Here is BJD’s 3rd list of candidates for Odisha Assembly polls along with their respective Assembly constituency from where they would contest:
Barabati-Cuttack: Prakash Behera
Salipur: Prasant Behera
Jayadev: Naba Kishore Mallik
Rengali: Sudarshan Haripal
Rourkela: Sarada P Nayak
Biramitrapur: Rohit J Tirkey
Keonjhar: Meena Majhi
Rairangpur: Raisin Murmu
Balasore: Swarup Das