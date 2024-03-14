Commissionerate Police releases “Operation White Spider” data of February month, check details

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police has released the data of “Operation White Spider” for the month of February saying strict action has been taken to curb the sale and consumption of various narcotics in Bhubaneswar Urban Police District.

While efforts are being made at the police station level against this drug trade, POPD and Team-60 formed under “Operation White Spider” are also keeping a close watch, police said.

As per the data of the city police, during the month of February-2024, total 7 brown sugar sale cases were registered. In this month, a total of 10 drug peddlers were arrested with seizure of 83 Grams 820 mlg of contraband brown sugar, cash of Rs 3,40,915, 04 mobile phones and 3 two-wheelers from their possession.

Similarly, in this month 8 cases of sale of illegal ganja were registered. A total of 15 accused persons were arrested with a seizure of 1 quintal 11 kg 860 grams of marijuana (Ganja), Cash of Rs 21,230/-, 4 Mobile Phones, 2 to-wheelers from their possession.

Event Summary:

On 1st February-2024, a special team of Laxmisagar PS conducted a raid on the shop of the accused, near Laxminarayan Sahi (Lenka Sahi), and arrested one drug peddler with a seizure of 5 grams of contraband Brown Sugar, 1.1kg of contraband Ganja, and Cash of Rs.2,46,455/- from him.

Similarly, on dtd.14.02.2024, a team of Bharatpur PS conducted a raid near Service road, Tapoban Chowk, and arrested 2 accused persons with a recovery of 73 kg of contraband Ganja, and one four-wheeler from their custody.

On 22nd February, a special team of Badagada PS was able to nab two drug peddlers, near Masters Show-room, Puri By-pass road. During the search of the accused persons, the police seized 18 grams of contraband Brown Sugar, 3 Mobile Phones, One Two Wheeler and Cash of Rs.5,360/- from their possession.

Similarly, on dtd.28.02.2024, a team of Bharatpur PS conducted a raid near turning point of Jaydev Vatika Park, and arrested one lady drug peddler with a recovery of 13.22 grams of contraband Brown Sugar, and cash of Rs.87,400/-from her custody.

Summary Of “Ops White Spider” (Brown Sugar) from 01.02.2024 to 29.02.2024:

1) Total nos of brown sugar cases registered – 7

2) Total persons arrested – 10

3) Total brown sugar seized – 83 grams 820 mlg.

4) Total cash seized – Rs 3,40,915/-

5) Total nos of vehicles/other items seized

(a) Four wheeler – nil

(b) Three wheeler – nil

(c) Two wheeler – 3

(d) Mobile phone – 4

Summary of ganja from 01.02.2024 to 29.02.2024:

1) Total nos of ganja cases registered – 8

2) Total persons arrested – 15

3) Total ganja seized – 111 kg 860 grams

3) Total cash seized – Rs 21,230/-

4) Total nos of vehicles/other items seized

(a) Four wheeler – 1

(b) Three wheeler – nil

(c) Two wheeler – 2

(d) Mobile phone – 4

It is to be noted here that the Police Commissionerate had launched the “Operation White Spider” in August 2021. A WhatsApp number- 7077798111- has been issued by the police for public to provide information about illegal drug dealing as well as to focus on criminal activities. Information provided by informants will be kept confidential at all times.