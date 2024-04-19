7 places record temperatures in Odisha of above 40°C, Jharsuguda sizzles at 43.8°C

Bhubaneswar: The temperature in Jharsuguda was recorded at a sizzling 43.8°C on Friday making it the hottest city in Odisha said the latest update of the MeT (Meteorological Centre) in Bhubaneswar.

Sambalpur was the second hottest city in Odisha at 42.4°C and the third hottest in Odisha was Keonjhar at 42.2°C. Temperature by 2:30 pm today said that Bhubaneswar was at 41.4°C.

The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Odisha is likely to continue suffering extreme heat-wave for the next 48 hours. Additionally, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has issued orange warning for extreme heat-wave in 18 districts of Odisha.

As per the data given by the weather department, orange warning has been issued for districts including Mayurbhanj, Angul, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Boudh, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Kandhamal and Keonjhar.

Similarly, yellow alert has been issued for Sonepur, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Kalahandi. Hot and Humid weather condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati today.

Revealing about the weather condition in upcoming days, IMD said, “Due to prevailing mainly Northwesterly/Westerly dry air and high solar insolation day temperature very likely to likely to be 40 degree Celsius or above at most places over the districts of Odisha and likely to be above normal by 3 to 5 degrees over some districts of Odisha during next 3 days.”

“However, the temperature is likely to slightly fall by 2-3 degree Celsius thereafter at many places over the district of Odisha,” the weather department further added.

Temperatures recorded at 2:30 pm today:

Jharsuguda : 43.8°C

Sambalpur: 42.4°C

Keonjhar: 42.2°C

Chandbali: 42.2°C

Hirakud: 42°C

Rourkela: 41.8°C

Bhubaneswar: 41.4°C

Balasore: 39.4°C

Paradip: 34.8°C

Puri: 34.4°C

Gopalpur: 33.6°C