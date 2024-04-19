Alert! Heatwave warning issued in Odisha at 10:15 am on April 19 for next 24 hrs

Bhubaneswar: A heatwave warning issued in Odisha at 10:15 am on April 19, 2024 for next 24 hrs said the Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar (MeT). According to reports, heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at a few places with severe heatwave at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Balasore, Khorda, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Boudh and Nayagarh.

Further it is worth mentioning that, heatwave warning issued in Odisha and is likely to prevail at one or two places in the districts of Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Jharsugada, Bargad, Sonpur, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Reports say that, hot and humid weather condition are very likely to prevail at many places in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati.

The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Odisha is likely to continue suffering extreme heat-wave for the next 48 hours. Additionally, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has issued orange warning for extreme heat-wave in 18 districts of Odisha.

As per the data given by the weather department, orange warning has been issued for districts including Mayurbhanj, Angul, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Boudh, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Kandhamal and Keonjhar.