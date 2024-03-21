6 more poachers arrested in Odisha, IFS Susanta Nanda shares X post

Balasore: As many as six more poachers arrested in Odisha, Indian Forest Service (IFS) Susanta Nanda shares X post with details on Thursday.

According to reports, the heartening news has been shared on World Forestry Day with delight and joy. Six more poachers have been apprehended.

It is further worth mentioning that, the six poachers have been arrested with five guns and traps used for poaching with animal trophy from the periphery of Kuldiha Sanctuary.

The drive still continues in various forests across Odisha. The IFS in the X post said, “Salutations to Police, Forest and Special Task Force (STF) staff involved in the joint operation.”

Further detailed reports awaited. Here is the detailed post of the IFS Officer: