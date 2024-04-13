3 year old girl dies after falling into well in Odisha’s Ganjam

Bhanjanagar: In a tragic incident, a three year old girl died in Ganjam district of Odisha after falling into a well. The incident took place in Kalinga Nagar village under Tarasingi Police Station limits in the district.

As per reports, the three year old girl was playing near the well when somehow she fell into the well on Saturday. The people who witnessed her falling rushed to the spot, rescued her. Soon, her family members rushed the victim girl to the Bhanjanagar hospital. However, the doctors there declared the girl as dead.

In another incident under Tarasingi Police limits in Ganjam district today an old woman died. She reportedly had gone to witness the famous Meru Jatra. She reportedly fainted while surrounded by the crowd.

The old woman was soon rushed to the nearby hospital in a critical condition. However, the doctors there declared her as dead. The incident took place in the Gallery village under Gallery Police Out Post limits under Tarasingi Police limits.