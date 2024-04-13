Heat wave condition to prevail for coming 5 days in Odisha, details here

Bhubaneswar: The heat wave condition is likely to prevail for coming five days in Odisha. The regional MeT centre issued yellow warning in this regard.

According to the most recent IMD bulletin, heat wave condition will prevail especially on April 15th, 16th and 17th in many districts of Odisha while the temperature is likely to be recorded in between 40 degree Celsius to 43 degree Celsius in some stations of Odisha on these three days.

Today’s recorded temperature

The highest maximum temperature of 37.8°C was recorded at Paralakhemundi on Saturday and the lowest minimum temperature of 16.6°C was recorded at Angul in Odisha.

Weather forecast

Hot and humid weather condition predicted for April 14

Hot and Humid weather condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam on Sunday.

Heat wave condition to prevail on April 15

Heat wave condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Nayagarh, Boudh, Cuttack, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak. Yellow warning issued. Dry weather will prevail in other district of Odisha.

Heat wave condition to prevail on April 16

Heat wave condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Nayagarh, Boudh, Cuttack, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak. Yellow warning issued. Dry weather will prevail in other district of Odisha.

Heat wave condition to prevail on April 17

Heat wave condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Nayagarh, Boudh, Cuttack, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak. Yellow warning issued for this day. Dry weather will prevail in other district of Odisha.