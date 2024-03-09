3 minor boys go missing in Ib River in Odisha’s Sundergarh

Sundergarh: As many as three minor boys have reportedly gone missing in the Ib River in Sundergarh district of Odisha on Saturday. They had gone from the Regent market area for picnic along with their family to Semna.

One of the boys is 15 year old while the other two boys are 12 year old and 10 year old respectively. All the three boys are brothers and belong to one family.

After having the meal the three boys reportedly went to Ib River to take bathe when somehow they went missing.

After getting information, the fire service personnel rushed to the spot and initiated search operation. Also, former MLA Yogesh Kumar Singh reached the spot to take stock of the missing boys. He met the boys’ family members.

Till this report was written, the boys had not been traced out.