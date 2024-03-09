Balasore: Villagers detain police personnel demanding arrest of accused

Balasore: The villagers reportedly detained police personnel demanding arrest of an accused, who had reportedly fled from police custody. The incident took place in the Hudapala village under Kamarda Police limits in Balasore district of Odisha.

As per reports, the villagers detained the police personnel for a few hours demanding the arrest of the accused who allegedly fled from the scene.

The incident took place on Mahashivaratri. Reportedly, the accused, identified as Uttam Behera of Rasalpur had allegedly misbehaved a woman of Budhapal village.

As the woman screamed, the villagers reached the spot, nabbed the accused and lodged an FIR in the police station. On the orders of the IIC, village guard Vijay Singh reached the spot.

Later, the villagers handed over the accused to the village guard. The village guard was bringing the accused to the police station when he allegedly fled from the scene.

However, the villagers then detained the police personnel for about four hours claiming that the village guard freed the accused.

Following the incident, the villagers freed the police personnel after promising to arrest the accused within 24 hours.