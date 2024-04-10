3 killed, 4 critical after two bikes collided in Odisha’s Koraput district

Koraput: In a tragic incident, three people were killed while four were critically injured after the bikes they were travelling in collided with each other in Odisha’s Koraput district. The incident occurred in Gaganpur area under Jeypore police limits of the district.

According to the sources, the victims of the accident were returning home at late night on Tuesday when the two bikes collided head on. Due to this, three people died on the spot, while four were severely injured.

After receiving information about the accident, the police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the nearby hospital. The cops also seized the bodies and sent them for autopsy. A detailed investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Further reports into the matter are awaited.

In a similar instance, at least 12 people were killed while several people were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned and fell into ditch in Durg of Chhattisgarh. According to report, the bus carrying 40 workers overturned and fell into about 50 feet ditch.

Speaking about the incident, SP Jitendra Shukla told ANI that the bus was carrying the workers home after their shift when the accident happened. He further said that as per the preliminary probe, it appears that the bus went out of control and fell into a ditch on the side of the road.

As per reports, the injured were immediately rushed to different hospitals and their conditions is said to be stable. Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited.