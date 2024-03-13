29 new police stations, outposts, SDPO buildings inaugurated in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 29 new police stations, outposts and Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) buildings across Odisha were inaugurated today.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the police stations, outposts and SDPO buildings through video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that with this huge boost to infrastructure, and technology support, Odisha Police will serve the people with a more professional approach. He thanked the police force and everyone involved in the endeavour to make the vision of a safer Odisha a reality.

With a built-up cost of over Rs 53 Crore, today’s inauguration is a concrete step towards a more secure and citizen-centric Odisha, he added.

Taken up under the 5T initiatives, he continued, these infrastructures represent our commitment to creating a safer environment and our dedication to transform law enforcement to foster positive connections between the police and the public.

Focusing on Gender sensitivity and inclusivity, he said, “My government has always recognised the importance of gender sensitivity. Each building features separate desks for women and children, along with counselling rooms for victims. In Odisha, we stand by the fundamental principle of ‘inclusivity’. I am glad that in each of these buildings, ‘accessibility for all’ is ensured with ramps and facilities for persons with disabilities.”

He further said that with state-of-the-art facilities like the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems integration and surveillance cameras, we are leveraging technology for efficient and effective law enforcement.

Moderating the programme, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian said that the police organisation is sincerely following the Mo Sarkar mandate. The feedback has been quite good from different places. He expected the police administration to work with a more people-friendly approach.

Minister of State for Home Tushar Kanti Behera, Police DG Arun Kumar Sadangi and top home department officers and police officers were present.