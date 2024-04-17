Ram Navami Rally turns tragic as two bikers killed in accident in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: The Ram Navami Rally turned tragic for two bikers as they were killed in an accident in Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Bastab Majhi (17) and Abhimanyu Baa (18).

A bike rally was held from Balisankara to Subdega on the occasion of the Ram Navami. Both Bastab and Abhimanyu were also part of the bike rally. However, their bike dashed against a trailer truck near a filling station at Tumulia under Talsara police limits in Sundargarh.

The mishap was so severe that bot the youths died on the spot.

Tension prevailed in the locality following the accident and affected vehicular movement on the route as the public agitated on the spot and demanded action and compensation for the kin of the deceased youths.

A team of coos from the Talsara police reached the spot and managed to pacify the agitated public and took control over the situation. They also reportedly started an investigation into the matter.

