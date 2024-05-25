2 youths killed in Cuttack city of Odisha, details here

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, as many as two youths have been killed in the silver city of Odisha on the day of voting, said reports.

The incident has been reported from Deopur area of Kandarpur police station limits in Cuttack. Two murders on election day has rocked the city.

The dead body of one of the young men was recovered from the club. The body was recovered from Jagatpur police station under Pradhanpada village club. While the reason for the murder is unclear, the police have detained three people in this connection.

Similarly, a similar incident took place in Deopur area under Kandarpur police station. Here too a young man has been killed. The deceased has been identified as Suraj Bhoi. Such an incident happened late yesterday night.

Reports further said that, Kandarpur police station reached the spot and continued the investigation. Multiple miscreants are suspected to be involved in the murder.

