Today marks the last day of Raja celebrations in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Today is the last day of Raja celebration in Odisha. This marks the end of the three day long festivities in the state. Raja has unique importance in Odia culture as the festival celebrates womanhood.

This festival is specially celebrated by young unmarried women. During this festival, young girls wear new dresses, play cards, apply henna on hands and alta on feet and have fun. A swing is the main attraction of this festival.

Raja festival is unique and much-celebrated festival in Odisha. This festive celebrates the spirit of womanhood and fertility. Raja is a three-day long festival which has been celebrated from June 14 to June 16 this year.

Notably, the very first day of Raja is known as ‘Pahili Raja’ which is also considered to be the last day of the month Jestha (summers). The second day is named as ‘Raja Sankranti’ which is the first day of the month Asadha(monsoons). The concluding day is named in local dialect as ‘Bhuin Dahana’ popularly known as ‘Sesa Raja’ (last day).

According to legends, the Vasumati Goddess got her menstruation during this time. It is also believed that mother earth menstruates during these three days and a ceremonial bath takes place on the fourth day ‘Basumati Snana.’

During this festival, Poda Pithas (steam cakes) are also made. The aroma and taste of this dish happens to be Lord Jagannath’s favorite and is savored by him. Other than poda pitha delicacies like Arisa pitha, mutton curry and Raja Pana are made in this festival in every Odia household.