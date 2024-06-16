Rain in Odisha likely in next 3 to 4 days as southwest monsoon progresses

Bhubaneswar: Rain in Odisha is likely in the next three to four days as Southwest monsoon progressed in the state said reports from the weather department on Sunday.

According to the latest weather department, the Southwest Monsoon is advancing. It is likely to advance to some areas in the next three to four days. This has been informed by Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Due to this effect, the progress and amount of rain will increase from June 18. There is possibility of heavy rain in Koraput, Malkangari and Rayagada on June 18 and one or two places in Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Kandhamal districts on June 19.

On the other hand, the heatwave continues in most parts of the State of Odisha. While the monsoon continues in West Odisha, it is hot and humid in coastal and interior Odisha. For four days, different parts of the state will experience warm and humid weather. The weather department has predicted rain and lightning in most parts of the state for the next four days. At this time, the wind will blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kmph.