Iraqi Shiite militia claims missile attack on Israel

Baghdad: A Shiite militia in Iraq has claimed responsibility for an attack with a cruise missile on a site in Haifa in northern Israel.

The militia, known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, said in an online statement on Saturday that its fighters launched an attack at dawn on Saturday with a long-range al-Arqab upgraded cruise missile on “a site in Haifa”, Xinhua news agency reported.

It provided no further details about the targeted location or any resulting casualties.

The militia stressed that the attack was carried out “in solidarity with the people in the Gaza Strip” and pledged to continue its attacks on “the enemy’s strongholds.”

Earlier on Saturday, the group claimed responsibility for two drone attacks on Friday, targeting Haifa Port and Ramat David Airbase near Haifa. No details on casualties were provided in either instance.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has carried out multiple attacks on Israeli and US targets in the region since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7, 2023.