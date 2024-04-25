2 trucks collide head-on in Khurda, helper dead and driver critical

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic road accident in Khurda, the helper has died and the driver has been critically injured said reports on Thursday. The fatal road accident took place on National Highway No. 16 on Belapada road under Banpur Police Station, Khurda district.

A truck standing on the side of the road was hit by a truck coming from behind. In this accident, the helper died on the spot while the condition of the driver is critical.

According to the information available, near Balugaon Bypass National Highway No. 16 a ten-wheeler truck was standing on the roadside. At this time, another truck was speeding towards Berhampur from Bhubaneswar.

Reports say near Belapada road, the truck lost its balance and rammed the parked truck from behind. The helper of the truck that caused the accident died at the scene while the driver was seriously injured.

On receiving the news, the Balugaon fire department reached the spot and rescued two people by cutting the rods with gas cutters. Later they was admitted to Banpur Community Health Centre (CHC). The doctor declared the helper dead upon arrival. And advised to shift the driver to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The Banpur police have started an investigation into the accident in Khurda, said latest reports. Details awaited.

On Wednesday evening, there was a road accident in Khurda district of Odisha in which an ambulance crashed into an engineering college bus. As many as five people were injured in the said accident.

