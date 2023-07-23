West Bengal couple arrested for selling child to arrange money for alcohol

A couple was arrested in Panihati in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal Police on charges of selling their six-month-old child to arrange money to purchase their alcohol.

Nation
By Subadh Nayak 0
Representational Image

Kolkata: A couple was arrested in Panihati in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal Police on charges of selling their six-month-old child to arrange money to purchase their alcohol.

The arrested couple has been identified as Jaideb Chowdhury and Sathi Chowdhury. The child’s grandfather too was arrested by the cops for acting as the middleman in the matter.

The matter came to light only after some villagers informed about it to the local councilor after not finding the baby with the couple, who said the child was at a relative’s place when asked about its whereabouts.

Later, the local councilor informed the police, who started an investigation into the matter after arresting the trio. However, they are yet to rescue the child.

