Watch: Services resume following completion of restoration works after Andhra Pradesh train accident

Vishakhapatnam: The train services on the track, on which the train derailment accident occurred between Alamanda and Kantakapalle in Vizianagaram-Kottavalasa Railway Section of Waltair Division yesterday, has resumed after restoration of works, informed the East Coast Railway (ECoR).

According to the ECoR, the track and OHE was given fit for UP line at 1335hrs and at Down line at 1355hrs. Thereafter, First Goods Train passed in Down line at 1423hrs. It was followed by the 18463 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Prashanti Express, which departed Alamanda Station at 1436hrs & passed through UP line.

It is to be noted here that as many as 13 people were killed while over over 50 passengers were injured due to the collision between Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train near Kantakapalli junction in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh at 7 PM yesterday.

Though the train services through the roué was affected, but the rescue operation was initiated at the earliest possible time and the restoration work was carried out on war footing.

