Watch: Man burst firecrackers from moving car in Gurugram

Gurugram: The police on Thursday booked unidentified persons for allegedly bursting crackers from their moving car in Gurugram area after the videos surfaced on social media.

In the video, one can see the passengers were bursting crackers from inside a moving car’s bonnet on the Golf course road and was also seen hanging out of the car risking his life.

A Gurugram police official said that they have launched a probe after they received a 14-second video which was widely shared on the social media platforms.

The deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Virender Vij, said that the registration number plate was removed from the vehicles to avoid identification of the owner and have also written a letter to the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to share the details of the car.

Similarly, on October 2022, a similar video clip from Gurugram went viral in which a black sedan, heading from Cyber Hub towards DLF Phase-III was seen putting on an explosive show of firecrackers. The video was captured by a person driving behind the car who had uploaded it on social media.The incident took place on the night of Diwali last year.

