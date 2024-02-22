WATCH: Driver suffers heart attack, 2 killed and several injured in accident in Rajasthan

Rajasthan: In a shocking incident, in an accident in Rajasthan a vehicle is seen ramming into a group of people in Degana district on Thursday. The incident took place during a religious procession, said reliable reports in this regard.

It is worth mentioning that, the driver of the vehicle allegedly lost control over the wheels and crashed into a religious procession. Reports say that as many as two people died on the spot and as many as eight people were critically injured.

Reports say that the injured were immediately sent to Ajmer for medical care, a few others who were with minor injuries were treated in nearby hospital in Degana in the accident in Rajasthan. Reports further said that the accident let to a major chaos and paniclike situation.

It is worth mentioning that, the driver of the vehicle suffered a heart attack which led to him loosing control over the vehicle. There is a clear CCTV footage that supports this claim. In the CCTV footage it is clearly seen that the vehicle was being driven at a slow pace behind the huge procession. All of a sudden the vehicle speeds up and mows down the crowd.

WATCH: