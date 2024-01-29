Unemployed husband kills bureaucrat wife in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: A bureaucrat was allegedly killed by her unemployed husband at her home in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. The accused identified as Manish Sharma allegedly killed his wife sub-divisional magistrate Nisha Napit as she didn’t name him her nominee in her service book, insurance and bank account.

According to reports, Manish Sharma smothered her with a pillow and later washed her blood-stained clothes to destroy all evidence. Reportedly, the case came to the fore after deceased’s sister, Nilima Napit, accused Sharma of murdering her and claimed that he used to torture her for money.

Based on information, police arrested Manish Sharma and a case has been registered against him under sections 302,304 B and 201 of IPC. The cops have initiated a probe into the matter.

During investigation, police recovered a pillow cover and bedsheet in a washing machine at the bureaucrat’s home. This revealed that the accused tried to hide the evidence and distract the police by lying to them about the manner of death.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.