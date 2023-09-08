UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak aims to finalize Trade Pact with India

New Delhi: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on his official visit to India for the G20 summit, has expressed his commitment to establishing a comprehensive and ambitious free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the UK. Sunak highlighted the mutual desire of both nations to ensure the success of this significant trade deal.

Speaking to ANI, Sunak stated, “Both Modi ji and I are keen to see a comprehensive and ambitious trade deal concluded between our two countries…Trade deals always take time; they need to work for both countries. Although we have made enormous progress, there is still hard work to go.”

In addition to trade discussions, Prime Minister Sunak discussed various facets of India-UK relations, including security cooperation and scientific collaboration. He stressed the importance of strengthening the security relationship between the two nations and promoting closer ties within the scientific community and universities.

Sunak also addressed the issue of Pro-Khalistan Extremism (PKE) in the UK, asserting that no form of extremism or violence is acceptable in the UK. He revealed ongoing efforts to collaborate with the Indian government to tackle PKE, including the sharing of intelligence and information between the two countries.

Regarding India’s stance on international issues, Sunak emphasized the importance of upholding universal values such as the international rule of law, the UN Charter, and respect for territorial integrity. He expressed his belief that India shares these values.

Reflecting on his personal connection with India and his roots, Sunak stated, “It is personally incredibly special for me to be back in India. It’s a country I love dearly, a country where my family is from.” He expressed his commitment to representing the UK and forging closer links with India during his visit.

Prime Minister Sunak also touched upon his Hindu faith, emphasizing its significance in his life and its role in providing resilience and strength, especially in high-stress roles like his.

Furthermore, when discussing the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Sunak highlighted the devastating impact of Russia’s illegal invasion on global food prices and the suffering it has caused to millions. He expressed his intent to raise awareness about this issue during his time at the G20 summit.

In closing, Sunak praised India for hosting the G20 summit, describing it as a “huge success.” He expressed optimism about the deliberations and decisions to be made during the event, emphasizing India’s pivotal role in the international arena.