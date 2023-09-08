US President Joe Biden arrives in Delhi for G20 Summit

New Delhi: In a historic visit, United States President Joe Biden has touched down in Delhi to participate in the much-anticipated two-day G20 Summit, scheduled for September 9 and 10. President Biden’s arrival marks his first visit to India since assuming office, underlining the significance of the occasion.

During his visit, President Biden is scheduled to engage in crucial discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s official residence in Delhi, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. The talks are expected to encompass a wide range of topics aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

The primary focus of the meeting will be to review and enhance ongoing bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors, including clean energy, trade, high-technology collaboration, and defense partnerships. Both leaders aim to consolidate their countries’ relationship for mutual benefit and global stability.

With the global climate crisis at the forefront, President Biden and Prime Minister Modi are set to discuss strategies and commitments for advancing clean energy initiatives. This includes exploring avenues for joint research, investments, and technology transfer to address climate change challenges.

Economic collaboration is expected to be a prominent aspect of their discussion, with a focus on expanding trade ties and removing barriers to facilitate smoother commerce between the two nations. This could lead to increased trade volumes and economic growth.

Acknowledging the role of innovation in shaping the future, both leaders are likely to explore opportunities for technological partnerships and investments. This can spur innovation, foster job growth, and promote economic resilience.

Given the ever-evolving security landscape, President Biden and Prime Minister Modi are anticipated to delve into strengthening their defense cooperation, which includes defense technology sharing and joint exercises to bolster regional security.

The possibility of implementing a more liberal visa regime may also be on the agenda. Such a step could facilitate greater people-to-people connectivity, promote tourism, and foster educational and cultural exchanges between the United States and India.

The meeting between President Biden and Prime Minister Modi is expected to reinforce the long-standing alliance between the two countries, emphasizing their shared commitment to democratic values, economic growth, and regional stability.