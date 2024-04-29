All educational institutions in Kerala’s Palakkad ordered closed amid heatwave

Nation
By IANS 0
institutions closed amid heatwave

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority on Monday directed the Palakkad District Collector to order the closure of all educational institutions in the district till May 2 in the wake of a heat wave alert.

The temperature in Palakkad, which borders Tamil Nadu’s Kovai, has been high for a while and on Saturday, the IMD issued an alert that the mercury will rise to 41 degrees.

Consequent to the directive, all educational institutions have been asked to stay closed till May 2. Apart from this, all residents have been asked to stop all outdoor activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., while counters will be opened to provide drinking water.

Also Read: Flash Flood In Jammu And Kashmir: Kupwara-Sopore Highway Closed Temporarily

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
IANS 24607 news 1 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.