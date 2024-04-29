Two armed miscreants create nuisance in Nandankanan Zoo

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking development, two unidentified armed miscreants created nuisance in Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar at 5 PM on Monday.

According to reports, the two miscreants stormed into the office of Deputy Director of Nandankanan Zoological Park with weapons. They induced a state of terror in the office especially in the chambers of ACF (SM), ACF (VM), and office corridor.

The miscreants also manhandled Dr. Rajesh Mahapatra, the biologist, Dr. Sudipta Kumar Panda, ACF (SBG), Dr. Rashmi Ranjan Swoin, ACF (SM), and Ashuthosh Campa, audit officer in the F&E Department of the Government of Odisha.

The duo also damaged numerous office assets, including computers, laptops, printers, TV, and furniture. They also destroyed the laptop and mobile phones of the audit officer also.

The entire actions of the two miscreants have been captured by the CCTV cameras installed in the offices.

Later, the two miscreants went to Zoo Hospital and attempted to sneak into the Zoo hospital by demolishing the front door of the Zoo hospital.

ACF (SBG) informed the IIC (Inspector in Charge) at the Nandankanan police station over phone. Even the Bhubaneswar DCP has been informed about the matter.