Two naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Kanker

Kanker: Two Naxals were killed following an exchange of fire with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Saturday morning.

The Inspector General of police P Sunderraj informed that the encounter took place at 8 am in the morning in the Gome Jungle of Koylibeda police station.

The official further said that the District Reserve Guards recovered two bodies of Naxals, along with arms and ammunition.

“Kanker DRG recovered two male naxal dead bodies along with an INSAS rifle, one 12-bore rifle, and other arms and ammunition after an escalation of force (EoF),” said P Sunderraj Inspector-General, Bastar.