Two earthquakes hit Chhattisgarh within 30 minutes: Magnitudes 3.8 and 3.9 reported

Raipur: A sudden spate of seismic activity jolted Chhattisgarh as two earthquakes struck within a remarkably short span of just 30 minutes. The National Center for Seismology promptly registered the events, reporting a magnitude 3.8 earthquake at 8:04:31 pm IST, followed by a magnitude 3.9 earthquake at 8:26:36 pm IST. Fortunately, no significant damages or casualties have been reported in the wake of these tremors.

The first earthquake, measuring 3.8 in magnitude, occurred at 8:04:31 pm IST, with its epicenter located in the Surguja region of Chhattisgarh. The seismic event originated at a depth of 10 kilometers and registered a latitude of 23.21 and longitude of 83.22.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 28-08-2023, 20:04:31 IST, Lat: 23.21 & Long: 83.22, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Surguja, Chhattisgarh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/1MW1CR6oeb pic.twitter.com/uBaVIW811L — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 28, 2023

The second quake, slightly stronger with a magnitude of 3.9, transpired at 8:26:36 pm IST. Its epicenter was positioned 10 kilometers east of Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, and occurred at a depth of 11 kilometers. The coordinates for this event were latitude 23.13 and longitude 83.28.

While the tremors caused momentary unease among residents, no notable damages or injuries have been reported. The swift response from the National Center for Seismology underscores the significance of monitoring seismic activities to ensure public safety.