Supreme Court becomes WiFi enabled, goes paperless

Nation
By Himanshu 0
New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has become WiFi enabled. Courts 1 to 5 have been made WiFi-enabled. Also, the bar rooms are WiFi-enabled. In nutshell, the Apex Court will go paperless.

Now the facility of free Wi-Fi is made available for advocates, litigants, media persons and other stakeholders visiting the Supreme Court of India.

“We have made courts 1 to 5 WiFi-enabled. The bar rooms are WiFi-enabled as well. All courtrooms will now be like that — no books and papers — which is not to say that we will not rely on books and papers at all,” the CJI said at the outset of the day’s proceedings in the refurbished courtroom.

These changes have been made in a significant step towards the digitisation of the top court.

The top court reopened on Monday after the six-week summer vacation.

The step has been taken as part of the e-initiatives. The facility can be availed by logging in to “SCI WiFi”.

 

