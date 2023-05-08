Srinagar Leh Highway closed due to snow avalanche

New Delhi: The Srinagar to Leh Highway was closed on Monday following a snow avalanche. The avalanche has blocked the road near Cafeeria Morh in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Meanwhile, it has been seen that several vehicles are stranded in the Sonamarg area after the road got closed.

As per reports, senior officials said that men and machines have been engaged to make the way clear as early as possible.

Earlier today heavy rain and thunderstorms continued in Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar had 6.7, Pahalgam 2.6 and Gulmarg minus 0.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had 2.9 and Leh 1.1 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 16.3, Katra 12.8, Batote 6.2, Banihal 5.7 and Bhaderwah 6.4 minimum temperature.