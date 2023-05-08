Second minor blast reported near Golden temple, Amritsar

Amritsar: On Monday morning, another minor blast was reported in Heritage Street near the Golden Temple. No casualties were reported but one person was injured and a car windshield was broken, said police.

One person suffered a minor injury, and the glass facades of some buildings were damaged due to the blast. The cause of the explosion has not yet been found.

The police have not confirmed the type of blast so far.

Local residents say that they heard a loud explosion at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

According to the ANI news agency, the bomb squad and FSL team have reached the spot.

“We are verifying. The situation is normal here. Anti-sabotage, Bomb Squad, and FSL teams are here. One person has received a minor injury in the leg,” Mehtab Singh, ADCP said.

According to the sources, intensive searches were being conducted in the green belt and sewerage lines for any hidden suspicious objects.

Police have also blocked one side road for an uninterrupted search operation.

The first explosion took place near the Bansal sweet shop on Saturday at midnight, six people were injured in the blast. However, the police said it was an accident, not a terror attack.

Karandeep Singh, a devotee at the spot, said a few girls travelling in an auto-rickshaw were hit by shards of glass and sustained minor injuries after the explosion. The girls had come from Haryana’s Panchkula to visit the Golden Temple.