Australians visit public places barefoot, becomes trend, watch

Australians visit public places barefoot. This probably has become a trend in this country because many people were witnessed walking on even busy streets on barefoot. The trend has been witnessed in a viral video posted to social media.

X user CensoredMen took to this micro blogging social media platform and posted a video where many people were seen visiting public places on barefoot. Posted yesterday only, the video has so far garnered a huge 6.6 million views on X. The caption of the post reads, “Is this a normal thing in Australia?”

In the video we can see that a lot many people are walking barefoot. They are seen walking barefoot on the sidewalk while some people are also seen crossing the road barefoot. Importantly, the roads are very clean.

Many people ventured to the comment section of the post and wrote their opinions. A user explained how it is a healthy habit to walk barefoot. The comment reads, “Yes. it’s medically advisable to walk. Bare feet as it can help the red blood cells feel more relaxed and can promote aggremetabolism.”

Another user confirmed, “Lol. 1/4 of people at any given place on coastal cities will not be wearing shoes. Depending on how close you are to the beach, guys don’t wear shirts either.”

Another user quipped, “Interesting. Guess you guys don’t have much needles or broken glass to worry about.”

Watch the video here: