223 employees of Delhi Commission for women removed by Lt Governor

New-Delhi: As many as 223 employees were removed from the Delhi Women Commission with immediate effect on the order of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

The order by the Lieutenant Governor came following an inquiry report that alleged that former chairperson of the DCW, Swati Maliwal, had appointed the staffers without permission.

Former DCW chief and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal slammed the order. In a Hindi post on X, she said, “LG Saheb has issued a ‘Tughlaqi’ order to remove all the contract staff of DCW. Today, there are a total of 90 staffers in the Women’s Commission, out of which only 8 people have been given by the government, the rest are on a contract for 3 months each.”

“If all the contract staff are removed, the Women’s Commission will be locked. Why are these people doing this? This organisation is built with blood and sweat. Instead of giving it staff and protection, you are destroying it from the roots? As long as I am alive, I will not let the Women’s Commission be closed. Put me in jail, don’t oppress women!” Maliwal said.

The order, issued by the additional director of the Women and Child Development department, stated that only 40 posts were sanctioned under the DCW Act and no approval was taken for appointing the additional members.

The DCW didn’t have powers to engage them as contractual employees, the order stated.

The order stated that no due procedure was followed by the DCW while appointing the staff and no study was conducted to “assess the actual requirement of additional staff and eligibility criteria for each post”.

