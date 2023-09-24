School principal, student killed after bus rams truck in Rajasthan’s Barmer

Rajasthan: In a tragic incident, a government school principal and a young girl student were killed in a bus accident that occurred in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Saturday night.

The accident took place when the bus, carrying a total of 29 individuals, collided with a parked dumper truck along the roadside.

The deceased school principal has been identified as Mohammad Ibrahim, and the young girl student as Savina. The incident unfolded around 8:00 pm near Sehlau village.

The passengers aboard the ill-fated bus included 24 girl students from Swami Vivekananda Government Model School in Detani, along with four others, including the school principal and three teachers. They were returning from a successful tournament held in Raniwara.

According to officials, the bus driver tragically failed to notice a parked dumper truck on the side of Bharat Mala Road near Sehlau village, leading to the collision. The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Police said that the truck was parked with its parking lights switched off, which led to the bus driver not noticing the vehicle, resulting in a collision.

The accident was so severe that the conductor’s side of the bus sustained extensive damage, and the school principal who seated was there, died on the spot.

Local residents in the area, upon hearing the collision, rushed to the scene and promptly called for an ambulance. Police teams also arrived, along with assistance from villagers, to transport the injured to nearby hospitals.

Of the injured, 20 individuals were seriously hurt and were rushed to Chauhatan Hospital, while nine others were taken to Gagariya Hospital for medical attention.

Tragically, despite efforts to save their lives, the school principal lost his life on the spot, and the young girl student succumbed to her injuries during treatment.