Woman grabs man’s collar, slaps him over removal of missing dog poster in Noida

Noida: A heated dispute unfloded in a Noida housing society when a man and a woman clashes over the removal of a missing dog poster. The incident captured on video and widely shared on social media, shows a man verbally abusing the man while physically confronting him.

In the viral video, the woman is seen grabbing the man’s t-shirt collar and pulling his hair while berating him.

In the video, she questions, “Is this Apartment Owner Association (AOA) more authoritative than the Supreme Court?” Despite the man’s efforts to defuse the situation, the woman continues to push, pull his hair and eventually slaps him.

In response to the video’s viral circulation, the Noida Police made an official statement on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “A case has been registered at the police station in Noida Sector-113 in connection with the incident. The fight broke out between the president of Aims Golf Avenue Society and one of its residents.”

In a similar incident last year, a resident and a housing society security guard were arrested following a disagreement related to a dog.

Also Read: Two Buildings Demolished With Implosion Technology In Hyderabad IT Park