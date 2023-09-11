SC lawyer murdered by husband over family dispute in Noida

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, the husband of 61-year-old Supreme Court lawyer Renu Sinha has been arrested for her alleged murder at their residence in Noida. The suspect, Nitin Nath Sinha, was apprehended after a 36-hour hideout in the bungalow’s storeroom, following a police search operation.

Renu Sinha’s lifeless body was discovered in the bathroom of their bungalow located in Noida’s Sector 30 on Saturday. While Renu resided at the residence with her husband, their son was residing abroad.

The lawyer’s brother raised concerns when his attempts to contact her went unanswered for two consecutive days. Upon arriving at the bungalow, law enforcement officials found Renu Sinha’s lifeless body and noted the absence of her husband.

Police successfully traced Nitin Nath Sinha’s whereabouts through his mobile phone, leading them to the bungalow’s vicinity. Subsequently, they located and apprehended him hiding in the storeroom.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the motive behind Renu Sinha’s murder stems from a contentious dispute between the couple regarding the sale of their bungalow. Nitin Nath Sinha purportedly desired to sell the property and had already accepted a token payment from a prospective buyer. In contrast, Sinha vehemently opposed the sale, resulting in frequent disputes between the couple.

Further investigation is underway.

