Man beaten to death for demanding extra Raita with Biryani in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded at the renowned ‘Meridian Restaurant’ in Hyderabad’s Punjagutta area, where a 32-year-old man lost his life following a dispute over extra raita, a popular side dish served with biryani. The victim, identified as Liyaqat, was dining with friends when the disagreement with the hotel staff turned fatal.

The confrontation occurred on Sunday night when Liyaqat requested additional raita to accompany his meal. An argument swiftly escalated into violence, as captured by the establishment’s CCTV footage. Witnesses reported that Liyaqat was subjected to a severe beating by the hotel staff, including the manager.

Around 11 pm, the matter was reported to the Panjagutta police station for resolution. However, as they approached the police, Liyaqat complained of difficulty breathing and chest pain, ultimately collapsing on the floor. He was promptly transported to a nearby hospital, but tragically, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

The police have initiated a postmortem examination to determine the precise cause of Liyaqat’s death. Although initial suspicions point to cardiac arrest, the official cause will be confirmed following the release of the autopsy report.

