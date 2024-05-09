Rs 8 crore unaccounted cash seized from truck in Hyderabad, two detained

Hyderabad: Around Rs 8 crore unaccounted cash was seized from a truck at a checkpost in Andhra Pradesh’s NTR district on Thursday and two people have been detained in the connection.

The incident took place at the Garikapadu checkpost in the wee hour of Thursday morning.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and found the cash hidden in the secret compartment of the pipe-laden truck. Following which they have detained two persons in this connection. The money was being transported from Hyderabad to Guntur.

Later, the police will hand over the amount to the district scrutiny teams, and further action will be taken by officials and the Flying Squad Team.