Rajnath arrives in Jammu to take stock of Rajouri anti-terror operation

Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived here on Saturday to take stock of the ongoing operation against the terrorists in J&K’s Rajouri district.

After landing at the technical area of Jammu airport, the defence minister accompanied by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and senior Army officers flew to Rajouri in an Army chopper.

The defence minister will review the ongoing operation against the terrorists.

GOC-in-C northern command, Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi has already reached the area and will brief the defence minister about the operation against the terrorists.

On Friday, five Army soldiers, including elite para commandos, were killed by the terrorists in the Kandi forest area of Rajouri.

During the last fortnight, 10 Army soldiers have been killed by the terrorists in the Rajouri-Poonch area.

Rajnath Singh will also review the overall security situation along the LoC as the various launch pads of the terrorist outfits lie close to the LoC on Pakistan side.