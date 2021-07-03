Pushkar Singh Dhami to be new Uttarakhand CM

By WCE 1

Dehradun: The BJP today named Pushkar Singh Dhami as the new Uttarakhand Chief Minister.

He will replace Tirath Singh Rawat, who resigned from the post on Friday.

A day after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s exit, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reached the Bhartiya Janta Party’s state headquarters in Dehradun for the All Party Legislative Meet. He along with other party leaders are going to elect a new CM for the state.  And according to reports, Dhami’s name is on the top of the list.

Dhami is an MLA from the Khatima constituency in the Udham Singh Nagar district.

 

