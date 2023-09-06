Prime Minister Modi to attend ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits in Indonesia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Indonesia, starting today, to participate in the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit.

The two summits will be hosted in Jakarta by Indonesia, the current chair of ASEAN.

The Minister of External Affairs, Saurabh Kumar, highlighted that the 20th ASEAN-India Summit is significant as it follows the elevation of India-ASEAN relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership last year.

During the summit, PM Modi will assess the progress in ASEAN-India relations and provide guidance for the future. Kumar emphasised that India’s ties with ASEAN countries are a crucial part of India’s Act-East Policy and its broader Indo-Pacific vision.

The year’s summit carries the theme “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth.” Considering that the G20 Summit is scheduled shortly afterward, Prime Minister Modi’s visit will be relatively brief.

The Secretary noted that India is a founding member of the East Asia Summit. During this gathering, the Prime Minister and other leaders will explore ways to further strengthen the East Asia Summit mechanism and exchange ideas on regional and global issues of mutual interest.