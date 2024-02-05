PM Narendra Modi to reply on “Motion of Thanks” in Lok Sabha today

New Delhi: In recent news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be responding to the “Motion of Thanks” in Parliament today. This comes after the President’s address delivered on January 31, 2024.

Reports suggest that in his speech, PM Narendra Modi may outline the agenda for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The BJP has reportedly directed all of its Lok Sabha MPs to attend this session.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized Narendra Modi’s upcoming speech, calling it an “electoral speech” rather than addressing other key issues.

Today’s Parliament session will feature PM Modi’s speech and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement on Jammu and Kashmir’s expected expenditure for the year 2024-25. Additionally, a crucial bill on preventing unfair means in public examination will be present in the Lok Sabha.

The agenda also includes Lok Sabha MPs Ravneet Singh and Ramshiromani Verma presenting minutes on behalf of the committee on the absence of members. MPs PP Chaudhary and NK Premchandran will share the 28th report on countering global terrorism.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will address the implementation status of recommendations from the 49th report of the Standing committee on Labour, Textiles, and Skill Department.

Meanwhile in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav will be introducing the Water Amendment Bill 2024, seeking to amend the Water Act of 1974.