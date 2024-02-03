Centre will leave no stone unturned for development of Odisha: PM Narendra Modi

Sambalpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore in Odisha.

He also inaugurated the 400-crore permanent campus of IIM, Sambalpur along with CM Naveen Patnaik, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnav and Party Vice-President Baijayant Panda and state President Manmohan Samal.

After unveiling projects worth over Rs 68,000 cr, PM said, ” These projects will benefit the state youth and will create employment opportunities and the Centre is trying all opportunities and will leave no stone unturned for the development of the state.

He said, the recent budget that came two days ago guarantees development of people of all sections. Under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, crores of farmers have got direct benefit, including around 40 lakh from Odisha. Rs 30,000 is being sent to each farmer’s account by govt. The Congress govt procured paddy worth Rs 36,000 cr from Odisha, but our govt has procured paddy worth Rs 1.10 lakh crore.

He spoke about the centre working towards a vibrant fisheries sector and laid emphasis on improving the lives of the fish farmers. They are also working towards ensuring increasing household savings with the provision of Rs 10,000 crore for the rooftop solar scheme in the Budget. Centre have also extended the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme to ASHA & Anganwadi workers. This scheme provides medical care services up to Rs 5 lakh.

PM Modi accused Congress that how they used to consider Adivasis as vote bank, but in the last 10 years, the Centre has been continuously working towards the development of Adivasis. And in G-20 Summit, Delhi all the powerful leaders of the world were photographed with the iconic Konark Wheel.

He also slammed Congress and its allies that how they insulted Odisha by opposing the candidature of Droupadi Murmu as President.

PM Modi said, “We have made continuous efforts to make Odisha an important centre of education, and skill development. I assure the people of Odisha that the Centre will continue to work for the development of the state in such a committed manner.”

In the last 10 years, 50,000 km of roads have been constructed in Odisha under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Similarly, over 4000 km of new national highways have been constructed.

PM Modi also spoke about Bharat Ratna for LK Advani and his immense contributions towards the nation.

In his address at IIM Sambalpur, PM referred CM Naveen Patnaik as my friend.